A new faction has appeared in the DMZ for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the Crown. This allows you to work with an elite group and complete contracts on their behalf. These contracts are a good way to experience points and unlock contraband weapons you can use while exploring the DMZ. However, not everyone will have access to the Crown Faction missions and can unlock them. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Crown Faction missions for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to get Crown Faction missions in DMZ

It is important to note that not every player in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 can access the Crown Faction missions in DMZ. It will be restricted to players who own a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you do not own a copy of this game and purely playing the game through Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 for free, unlocking these missions won’t apply to you, and you won’t be able to interact with this activity. This was announced well before these missions were made available.

If you do have a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Crown Factions will be available to you, but you still need to unlock them. You are going to be required to work through at least five of the White Lotus faction missions, and then you need to complete the final one, Stronghold Reacqustion. This is a Tier 1 story objective, and it comes with three requirements: Acquire a stronghold key, clear a stronghold of all enemy combatants, and then extract the Legion deal intel found on stronghold hold guards. Extracting with this information will be critical to progressing this mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done this, you’ll unlock the Crown faction missions, and you can begin working on those.