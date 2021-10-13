How to unlock all characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

There are 18 characters to unlock in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. Most of them are as easy as completing specific chapters, while others require you to get collectibles or complete optional objectives.

Tanjiro, Makomo, Sakonji Urokodaki, and Sabito

Image via SEGA

You will unlock all four of these characters by completing the game’s prologue. In turn, you’ll also unlock the versus mode, which allows you to play online and offline battles.

Nezuko Kamado

Image by SEGA

Tanjiro’s beloved sister, Nezuko, will unlock after completing chapter two.

Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira

Screenshot by Gamepur

The nervous Zenitsu and boar-heading wearing Inosuke become available after completing chapter four.

Murata

Screenshot by Gamepur

Murata, a demon slayer who briefly appears in the Demon Slayer anime and manga, will become playable by completing chapter 5. Although he’s unremarkable compared to his fellow Demon Slayers, he’s a funny addition to a very colorful cast of characters.

Giyu Tomioka

Image via SEGA

The stoic demon slayer, Giyu, joins your roster after completing chapter six.

Shinobu Kocho

Screenshot by Gamepur

The elegant butterfly demon Slayer Shinobu becomes playable completing chapter seven.

Kyojuro Rengoku and Hinokami Tanjiro

Screenshot by Gamepur

You unlock the fiery demon slayer, Kyojuro, after completing chapter eight.

Hinokami Tanjiro, which is an alternative that has him using the Hinokami Kagura Breathing Style, also becomes available after completing chapter 8.

Unlocking the Academy alternatives

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the other characters in the game, you’ll have to do more than just beat the game’s story to unlock the Academy alternatives for Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Shinobu, and Inosuke. You’ll have to fulfill special conditions, such as getting memory fragments, beating the special missions, and completing the option reward missions.

All of the characters can also be unlocked for 4000 Kimetsu points each. However, we recommend completing their respective unlock conditions as that’s much easier than grinding for points.