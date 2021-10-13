How to unlock all characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
Here’s how you’ll be able to play as your fav.
There are 18 characters to unlock in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. Most of them are as easy as completing specific chapters, while others require you to get collectibles or complete optional objectives.
Tanjiro, Makomo, Sakonji Urokodaki, and Sabito
You will unlock all four of these characters by completing the game’s prologue. In turn, you’ll also unlock the versus mode, which allows you to play online and offline battles.
Nezuko Kamado
Tanjiro’s beloved sister, Nezuko, will unlock after completing chapter two.
Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira
The nervous Zenitsu and boar-heading wearing Inosuke become available after completing chapter four.
Murata
Murata, a demon slayer who briefly appears in the Demon Slayer anime and manga, will become playable by completing chapter 5. Although he’s unremarkable compared to his fellow Demon Slayers, he’s a funny addition to a very colorful cast of characters.
Giyu Tomioka
The stoic demon slayer, Giyu, joins your roster after completing chapter six.
Shinobu Kocho
The elegant butterfly demon Slayer Shinobu becomes playable completing chapter seven.
Kyojuro Rengoku and Hinokami Tanjiro
You unlock the fiery demon slayer, Kyojuro, after completing chapter eight.
Hinokami Tanjiro, which is an alternative that has him using the Hinokami Kagura Breathing Style, also becomes available after completing chapter 8.
Unlocking the Academy alternatives
Unlike the other characters in the game, you’ll have to do more than just beat the game’s story to unlock the Academy alternatives for Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Shinobu, and Inosuke. You’ll have to fulfill special conditions, such as getting memory fragments, beating the special missions, and completing the option reward missions.
All of the characters can also be unlocked for 4000 Kimetsu points each. However, we recommend completing their respective unlock conditions as that’s much easier than grinding for points.