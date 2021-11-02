How to unlock Early Medieval Tattoo Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age has loads of new cosmetics for you to unlock and use in the main game. Some of these are unlocked through specific challenges, while others are easier to acquire. In this guide, we’ll explain how to unlock the Early Medieval Tattoo Set so you can equip it to Eivor and start running around the dark ages with it.

How to unlock the Early Medieval Tattoo Set

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Early Medieval Tattoo Set, you must complete the fifth quest in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age, A Barter for Peace. This is the quest in which you play as Brother Ealric while being held prisoner in Chippenham. You must discover who stole the precious relic and tell the soon-to-be king. You’ll have a choice whether to give him the names of those involved or keep it to yourself for benefit in a future part of the quest.

To access this new Tattoo Set, you need to enter the base game of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Once you’ve verified the unlock by connecting to the internet, you’ll be able to equip the tattoos on Eivor from the relevant vendor. These tattoos glow and are some of the most impressive in the game to date.