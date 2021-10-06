how-to-unlock-fast-gassin-in-hot-wheels-unleashed

Among the dozens of cars you can unlock in Hot Wheels Unleashed are a rare few that look absolutely ridiculous but drive like a bat out of hell. You’ll often find these cars chasing you and taking advantage of any opportunity to get ahead of you that they can. This article will explain how to get Fast Gassin, which is definitely one of these cars.

How to unlock Fast Gassin

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to get Fast Gassin. The first is through Blind Boxes, though the chances of this happening are incredibly slim. We’ve opened almost 100 Blind Boxes and haven’t had Fast Gassin pop out of one yet.

The second way to get your hands on Fast Gassin is through the in-game shop. The shop stock will reset every four hours of in-game time you spend racing or track editing. So keep checking back to see if the car is available and snap it up when you get the opportunity. It cost us 1,200 Coins to purchase, and after upgrading it to Legendary quality, it has the best speed and braking power possible, though the other stats leave a lot to be desired. For a skilled driver, this shouldn’t be an issue.