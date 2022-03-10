How to unlock Father’s Sins in Destiny 2

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is out, and Bungie has had already a couple of updates to their action MMO. One of these updates is scheduled to release on March 10 and will make Father’s Sins much easier to farm. Father’s Sins is one of the new Throne World weapons introduced in the Witch Queen. It’s a 140 round per minute sniper rifle with one of the best zoom sights available.

The Witch Queen sandbox doesn’t particularly favor sniper rifles, but this weapon can still be effective. It has several new and returning perks. As it’s a Throne World weapon, it can also be crafted. The crafted version is the only way to get enhanced perks, and this guide will explain how to snag one.

Obtaining Father’s Sins

Father’s Sins are one of four new Throne World weapons that can only drop from the new Wellspring activity in the Witch Queen. Wellspring only unlocks once the main campaign is beaten. Once you beat the campaign, Fynch will have a quest directing you to the new 6-player activity. Further complicating matters is that Wellspring itself has a rotation of bosses. Each day the Wellspring will feature one of four unique boss enemies.

The boss at any given time will dictate the weapon that will drop when the event is completed. Check the Wellspring activity daily and make sure it looks like the screenshot pictured above. Zeerik, Lightflayer will be the boss to hunt if you are hoping to unlock Father’s Sins. This weapon can also drop as a Resonance weapon. Completing three Resonance weapon extractions will give you the pattern to craft your very own Father’s Sins at the Enclave. The new patch dropping on March 10 will make the drop rates much better for this hard-to-obtain weapon.