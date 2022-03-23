How to unlock Fire Weaving in Ghostwire: Tokyo

You can unlock three Weaving elements as you progress through Ghostwire: Tokyo. You have Wind, Water, and Fire Weaving techniques, each different from the other and valuable during certain circumstances. When it comes to Fire Weaving, you’ll be able to deal powerful attacks to single targets, or you can hit multiple targets at once when you charge the ability. However, you do not receive this ability immediately. Here’s how you unlock Fire Weaving in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The Fire Weaving ability is locked behind story progression. Therefore, you’ll need to work your way through the story to gain access to these attacks. Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long to access it. Fire Weaving unlocks when you reach chapter two of the story and work through A Maze of Death mission.

You’ll need to work your way through and make it to the Shiroyama Shrine. There will be three Torii gates at this location that you will need to cleanse, each guarded by visitors. Once you’ve cleansed the third gate, the entire area should be completed. You’ll return to the main house that KK says where there is a stranger power, and you can find the Fire Weaving orb inside. You’ll now be able to collect fire ether and use Fire Weaving at your leisure.