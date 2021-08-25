How to unlock Hades LMG in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass will be releasing on August 27 at 12:00 AM UTC and will bring a ton of new rewards, including operators, weapons, calling cards, and more. Players can unlock some of these rewards for free and while the other can be unlocked by buying the Battle Pass or Battle Pass Bundle.

Out of these, Hades LMG is a new weapon coming to COD Mobile Season 7, and players are excited to get their hands on this gun. If you also want to equip Hades LMG in the game, here’s how you can do it.

COD Mobile Season 7 – Guide to unlock Hades LMG

Image via Activision

Hades LMG will be a free reward in COD Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass, which means you don’t need to buy the Battle Pass to unlock this weapon. All you have to do is earn Battle Pass XP in the game by playing matches, completing various missions and challenges to level up. Once you reach Tier 21, you will get Hades LMG that you can equip to defeat enemies in the match.

So you say you've used all these weapons before?

🤔 You sure about that?



Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/g1VsOsCQJa — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 15, 2021

If you want to earn all the premium rewards in COD Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass, you can buy it for 220 CP. The COD Mobile Season 7 patch is available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, but if you are facing issues while updating the game, you can get the latest version of the game via APK and OBB files.