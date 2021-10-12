How to unlock Hard Mode in Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is a fantastic game, and a treat for fans of the series who have waited an agonizing 11 years for a new mainline entry in Nintendo’s iconic side-scrolling adventure. Metroid Dread is also a difficult game. Like, really difficult. In our review, we said that “even established Metroidvania fans might be shocked at just how hard Dread can feel in some places,” though we didn’t feel that this difficulty was needlessly punishing.

But not everyone will find Dread to be difficult, especially if they’re familiar fans of the Metroidvania genre of games, and some might just want a greater challenge for their next run after completing their journey. You can increase the level of difficulty in Dread easily thanks to its Hard Mode if you’d like; however, the option to do so isn’t available at the start. Anyone looking to take on Metroid Dread in its most punishing difficulty for their first one is out of luck.

Unlocking the Hard Mode in Metroid Dread isn’t too much of a challenge itself, though it is one that’s going to require a fair amount of patience. In order to access this new difficulty, you’ll need to complete the game once on Normal Mode. The mode will be made available to you after the credits have rolled. This will give you plenty of time to familiarize yourself with the game’s map and master the combat, which you should take full advantage of — you’ll need all the help you can get in Hard Mode.