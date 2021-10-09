All Map Station locations in Metroid Dread

Massive maps are a signature of the Metroid series, and Dread’s Planet ZDR has multiple regions for Samus Aran to explore. As you move through the game, you’ll automatically chart the rooms you’ve visited on your main map as well as the on-screen minimap. But if you want to get a better view of each ZDR zone, you’ll need to find a Map Station.

There’s one in each area, and once you find it, you’ll get a full map for the whole place. It’s not overly detailed – you’ll still need to explore to tag doors and collectibles like Missile Expansions and Energy Tanks – but you’ll get the overall layout of the zone drawn out for you. You’ll be able to use any Map Station to save your game after downloading its data, too. Here’s where to find them all.

Artaria

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the game’s first Map Station just after your second trip through Artaria’s EMMI Zone. Move east, past the Save Station, then drop down through the sloping passage. At the bottom, move left through the flooded chambers until you see a red cracked rock. Shoot it to reveal an explosive sac, then shoot that to drain some of the water from the area. Now you can reach the Station from a room you just passed through.

Cataris

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cataris Map Station is found right in the center of the region. When you re-enter the EMMI Zone from near the second Network Station, you’ll have to dodge the deadly robot in some narrow passageways. The path to safety will take you through a few doors and right into the Map Station.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!