How to unlock loading screens in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

One of the new additions for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are the customizable loading screens. You can now go into the main menu of Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 and choose a special loading screen they will see before matches. This is a cool feature, however, most players have no idea how to get their hands on some of these images. Well, we looked through every one of them and we now know how to unlock every loading screen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to get loading screens in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

There are 16 loading screens available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that you can get through two ways:

Buy them through Bundles.

Receive them through the Battle Pass.

There are four loading screens that you can get in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 through special Bundles. You can find each one of them by going into the “Customize” tab at the top of the screen and then into the “Loading Screen” card. These are the loading screens you can get from bundles:

The Violet Embrace Bundle (1800 CP) will get you the Drop Shot loading screen.

The Executive Warfighter Bundle (2400 CP) will get you The Bay loading screen.

The Executive Warfighter Bundle (2400 CP) will get you The Bay loading screen.

The Atomic Sunrise Bundle (2000 CP) will get you the Hit and Run loading screen.

Related: Best bundles to buy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

There are also four loading screens you can get from the Battle Pass: