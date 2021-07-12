How to unlock Mace in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The mace will be a new melee weapon for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone players will unlock during the Season Four reloaded portion of the game. The Reloaded part of any Call of Duty season appears right in the middle, giving players various fresh content to latch onto during the second half of a season. The mace will be available starting on July 15, but you will need to work towards unlocking it.

There are two ways you can unlock this item when it arrives. The first, more direct method to unlock the mace is to purchase the blueprint for the item in the CoD store. It gives you access to the blueprint for the mace and gives you access to an exclusive skin for that weapon. You can also gain access to the standard weapon, and use it on any of your operators to place it in any of your loadouts. You will have to spend real-world money in the CoD store unless you already have enough CoD points to purchase the mace bundle called the Mystic’s Scepter Store Bundle.

The alternative is to complete a challenge in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer modes or in Call of Duty: Warzone matches for the base weapon. However, the exact information of this challenge has not been released yet. This information will be arriving on the Season 4 Reloaded update that arrives on July 15. We’ll be updating this article with that exact information when it arrives and share the best way to quickly unlock it to add the mace to your preferred loadout.