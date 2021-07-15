How to unlock the OTs 9 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Coming with the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update was an SMG new to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Players may remember the Kiparis from the original Black Ops game, and it returned to the series in the form of the OTs 9. With a standard magazine size of 20 rounds, this SMG deals high damage at a quick rate, with the downside being its low ammo capacity, especially compared to the similar Bullfrog SMG. You’ll want to be at close range to enemies, and consider using attachments to increase that magazine size.

While you are able to unlock the OTs 9 by buying a Blueprint version of it in a Store bundle, you can also earn it by completing unlock challenges in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Note that at launch of Season 4 Reloaded, players were unable to see the multiplayer or Zombies unlock challenges, and buying an OTs 9 bundle would still render the weapon unusable during gameplay.

Multiplayer and Warzone Unlock Challenge

The multiplayer challenge for unlocking the OTs 9 reportedly reads: “Using SMGs, kill 3 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment in 15 different completed matches.” Be sure to equip whichever SMG you most often wreak carnage with, although our favorites are the MP5 and the AK-74u. Tactical equipment refers to your non-lethal throwable, including the Flashbang and Stun Grenade. While we have not tested this challenge with the Decoy or the Smoke Grenade yet, it’s safe to assume that equipping the Stimshot as your Tactical will do you no good towards this challenge.

At launch, the Warzone challenge lists the unlock challenge for the MAC-10 for the OTs 9, which is: “Using SMGs, kill 2 or more players rapidly in 15 different completed matches.” Whether this is erroneous or not has yet to be determined.

Remember that the challenge needs you to perform double kills in “different matches,” meaning achieving more than one double kill in a single match will still only count as one notch towards the challenge.

Zombies Unlock Challenge

You can also unlock the OTs 9 through a Zombies-specific weapon challenge — the challenge is not available in-game as of this writing for unknown, presumably technical reasons. Reports indicate that the challenge should read: “Using SMGs, kill 50 Tempests within 2 seconds of them reappearing after teleporting.” Tempests appear specifically in Outbreak mode, and they have electric and crystalline appearances. Using ammo mods will help you take down these creatures faster.