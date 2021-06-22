How to unlock outfits in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

The Tokyo 2020 Games might have been delayed thanks to COVID-19, but after a year-long wait, it’s time for the events to finally begin. Video game publisher SEGA holds the right for official Olympic video game action, and in June 2021, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game has been released worldwide. In this title, players can compete in some of the events seen at the Summer Olympic Games using a custom avatar. Users can customize the look and physique of the avatar and the outfits worn for each event. Here’s how you can unlock outfits.

To start, you’ll need to earn some points in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game before unlocking any outfits. Once you’ve earned some points, go to the home screen, and select the Outfits tab. Select your avatar, and you will then be prompted to go through the outfit options. Players can customize the clothes, as well as hats and masks.

Keep in mind the cost of each customization option varies in this game. To check the price of a particular piece of clothing, select it with A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation), and take a look at the amount next to the “Points to unlock” phrase.