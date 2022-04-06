Ratts Tyerell is not the most recognizable name in the Star Wars franchise, but if you want to grab every single character in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you will need to acquire him. This creature was the smallest competitor to compete in the podrace against Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba in Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, but would not finish after his large ship crashed in the cave system. Here is how to unlock Ratts Tyerell in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Ratts Tyerell is an interesting case in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga because you can add him to your character roster by entering a code, not traditional gameplay like through completing story or side missions. To do this, pause the game and select the key icon for Enter Code. A keyboard will appear where you need to input GR2VBXF.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you put in that F, you will get confirmation that Ratts Tyerell has been unlocked, and you can access him from your character library outside of story missions. You can enter this code anytime you want; it doesn’t matter what episode you are playing.