How to unlock the first Nornir Chest at The Plains in God of War Ragnarok

When you are exploring the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll come across the lucrative Nornir Chests, which will be of immense help in your journey. One such Nornir Chest is located in The Plains near the Celestial Altar in God of War Ragnarok. This is one of two Nornir Chests in the area and generally the first one you can find. The rune bells just need to be hit to unlock the chest, but it is quite tricky to nail the timing. So with that in mind, here is how you can unlock the first Nornir Chest at The Plains in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all the first Nornir Chest runes at The Plains in God of War Ragnarok

The first Nornir Chest at The Plains is located just under the structure containing the Celestial Altar and the Mystic Gateway there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first rune bell is located at the top-left of the Nornir Chest. You will just need to move a bit to the left and look up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second rune is located just behind the chest. It is a bit tricky to spot it as it is hidden by the rocky structures.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third rune is the easiest to miss while unlocking this chest. To find it, you will need to go up to the structure where the Celestial Altar is located and go to the edge. There you’ll see some Hel’s Bramble covering the rune. Use the Blades of Chaos to burn them, and you will access the rune.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finding all the rune bells, you will have to ring them altogether. There are two ways to do this. One way is to ring the first and second bells quickly and then go up to ring the third. Another way is to ring all the bells without climbing up the Celestial Altar. To do that, ring the first and second bells normally and then move right towards the edge of the island. There, you’ll spot the third rune far away. You can throw the axe to ring it, although it is a tricky shot.

Then, the Nornir Chest will unlock, and you will receive the Horns of Blood Mead which will increase your Rage.