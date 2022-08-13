There are plenty of items that you will end up unlocking as you make your way through Tower of Fantasy. Among the items you will find are relics. These pieces of technology are used to help you traverse the world, battle foes, and uncover hidden secrets. Among these relics, you will obtain the Jetboard, a transportation relic that comes in handy when you are exploring the world.

How to unlock the Jetboard in Tower of Fantasy

It may take you a little while to obtain the Jetboard, depending on how fast you go through the game. If you are watching every cutscene and taking on every side quest, it will take a long time to get the Jetboard. At least you will get to see Shirli use her Jetboard first so you know how cool it is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As part of the first chapter of the game, you will unlock the Jetboard before going to Banges. When you reach the end of the first chapter, you will be given the Jetboard so that you can cross the bay and get to Banges dock. From that point on, you will always be able to use the Jetboard as long as you have it equipped.

Using the Jetboard

The Jetboard is a relic that is used solely for transportation. Much like a vehicle, the Jetboard will get you from point A to point B much faster than you can on foot. Unlike a vehicle, the Jetboard only works on water. You can summon it on land but it won’t move fast at all. It is extremely useful when searching up and down rivers and crossing the ocean. It is also extremely useful in Navia Bay. The only time you will want to use a Jetboard on land is when you are going down a slope.