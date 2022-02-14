How to unlock the KG M40 and Whitley LMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s second season delivers more maps in the multiplayer and exciting changes to the Caldera, but there are a few powerful firearms that have debuted alongside them. These weapons are the KG M40 assault rifle and Whitley LMG — each available in both games. However, players will need to put in some work to unlock them.

The KG M40 and Whitley LMG can be obtained exclusively through the Season Two Battle Pass. This means you’ll need to perform at a high level if you want to progress through the pass in no time. Specifically, the KG M40 will be unlocked after surpassing Tier 15, while you can get the Whitley after reaching Tier 31. Both tiers come free for all players, so you won’t need to buy the Battle Pass to have these rewards.

From our experience, both weapons are well worth chasing after. The KG M40 is one of the best weapons to use in Vanguard, as it has almost no recoil and a whole lot of damage. It can even be granted additional weapon XP if you pair new operator Anna Drake with it. Meanwhile, the Whitley LMG can be a great choice for anyone looking to succeed at a long-range in Warzone’s Caldera map.