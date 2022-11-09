How to unlock the Legendary Chest at The Strond in God of War Ragnarok

Legendary Chests are the most lucrative treasure chests you can track down in God of War Ragnarök. They can grant you any number of rare items in Ragnarök. Their rewards range from Relics, new weapon upgrades, permanent Rage upgrades, and much more. Each realm in Ragnarök contains an assortment of secrets to check off your list, and Legendary Chests are required if you want to collect every secret. This will explain how to unlock the Legendary Chest at the Strond location in God of War Ragnarök.

How to unlock the Legendary Chest at The Strond

Screenshot by Gamepur

The red marker above on the map is the spot to find this elusive chest, but the map for God of War Ragnarok doesn’t specify height. In The Strond, progress through the main path until you reach a blocked-off tunnel with purple crystals. After clearing the tunnel with crystals that can reflect the Leviathan Axe, you will be at the correct location.

Related: How to unlock the Nornir Chests at The Strond in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk directly ahead of the opening, until you reach the edge of the cliff. Look down, and you’ll see a collectible item. Drop down to that ledge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After dropping down to the ledge, take out the Wretches that will spawn and attack you. Look at the door opening blocked by pots. Smash them to proceed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside, you will find the lone Legendary Chest for The Strond location and a Kvasir’s Poems waiting to be collected.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Legendary Chest will grant you the Skadi’s Edge light Runic attack for the Leviathan Axe. Take advantage of this sentient axe’s ability to cleave any elves that oppose you in this realm.

After you find this chest, you will enter the Temple of Light, an elf stronghold with even more secrets to uncover and upgrades to earn for Kratos and Atreus.