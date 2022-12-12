How to unlock the Nornir Chest at The Jungle in God of War Ragnarok

While exploring the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll come across many Nornir Chests in various locations. One such Nornir Chest is in The Jungle in Vanaheim. After flooding The Crater, you’ll have access to this area and, as a result, can access this Nornir Chest. The runes for this chest are easy to find as you need to use your axe to swing them. Here is how you can find the Nornir Chest at The Jungle in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all the Nornir Chest runes at The Jungle in God of War Ragnarok

The Nornir Chest at The Jungle is located near the Mystic Gateway and Celestial Altar. It is situated in the back and can easily be spotted.

The first rune is the easiest to find. It is located at the top-right corner of the chest atop a cliff. Moving just a bit to the right will do, as you can use the axe to hit the paddle.

The second one is a bit tricky to spot. Go towards the Celestial Altar and then move towards the far-right edge of it. You’ll see some red vines there beside a structure blocking something. That is where the second rune is located.

To access the rune, you will have to connect the red vines with the wall using the Sigil Arrows. After that, use the Blades of Chaos to burn them. Then, you can use the axe to hit the paddle to match the second rune.

The third rune is located just at the top of the Celestial Altar. To see it, you will have to climb atop the structure opposite of it. Then, hit the paddle with the Leviathan Axe to match the rune on the chest.

After matching the runes, the Nornir Chest will unlock. The reward for unlocking it is the Horns of Blood Mead which increases Rage.