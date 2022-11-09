The Nornir Chests are scattered throughout God of War Ragnarok. They contain helpful items that you can use to increase Kratos’ maximum Health and Rage meters, making him more battles for the more difficult battles awaiting you. There are small puzzles you will need to solve to unlock these chests. You can find one in the Jarnsmida Pitmines. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest in Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break the Nornir Chest runes in Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok

You can find this Nornir Chest as you progress further onto the mountain on Svartalfheim. The Jarnsmida Pitmines is where you can see how far the Dwarves have excavated into this location. There are three runes you will need to break if you want to unlock this chest, and you will need to use the Blades of Chaos to disrupt these runes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first rune is to the immediate left of the Nornir Chest. You need to throw your Blades of Chaos at it and ignite the brazier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second rune is down the pathway to the left of the chest. Jump down, follow this path, and you should see another rune brazier underneath the waterfall. Before using your Blades of Chaos on it, throw your Leviathan Axe at the waterfall to stop the water from dropping. After you’ve done this, use your Blades of Chaos to light up the brazier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final rune is through down this pathway, to the left. You will need to jump over the gap. When you reach the other side, throw your Blades of Chaos at the brazier, and light them up. Now, return to the Nornir Chest before you recall your Leviathan Axe to unlock it. If you recall your Axe before opening the chest, the second rune will reactivate.