Weaving in Ghostwire: Tokyo is how you can use the elemental spells against the ghostly Visitors. It’s your primary method of combat in the game. When you initially start, you’ll learn how to use Wind Weaving to send gusts of wind out against your opponent. Eventually, you’ll learn how to work with Water and send out powerful water-based attacks against your foes. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Water Weaving in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The way you unlock Water Weaving will happen as you progress through the story, namely in chapter two as you work through A Maze of Death. During this sequence, you’ll be working towards the Kageria Observation Tower, where you can view the city and better understand what to do next. As you work your way through this area, you’ll need to clear Torii Gates. Finally, when you reach and cleanse the Yashin Shrine, you’ll unlock Water Weaving.

Water Weaving features more close-ranged attacks that you’ll want to use against multiple opponents or a single target getting too close to you. If you were to hold down the attack button to charge your Water Weaving, you’ll release an extended attack that goes out at a broader ranger in front of you, allowing you to use it against multiple opponents. Although Water Weaving may not seem entirely powerful at first, you can upgrade it using your skill points or find Water Weaving Prayer Beads to increase its power.