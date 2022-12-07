How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on all platforms – Switch, PC, and more

The new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is out and has been lovingly called the ‘Scar update’ by the community. Of course, that means that the players will be looking to get into the updated version of the game as soon as possible, but as it’s a fairly new title, you might have some issues with updating the game. For example, the automatic updaters that many platforms use might not detect the new update, and that requires a little push to help it get started. Fortunately, we have prepared this guide to help you get the Disney Dreamlight Valley update for Steam of PC, Nintendo Switch, Sony Playstation 4 & 5, Xbox console, and Xbox Game Pass.

How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on Steam

The update for Disney Dreamlight Valley should be scheduled automatically on Steam. But if that is not the case, you can first check the Downloads tab at the bottom of the launcher to see if the update was scheduled but not started. In that case, you can simply drag it up to start the update. If it’s not scheduled, you can try restarting Steam and that should schedule the update automatically. If that doesn’t work, you can right-click on the game, go to Properties and click the Check for Updates button.

How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch

Updating Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch seems to be a little bit tricky at the moment, but there is a workaround solution if you’re facing issues with the new update. To resolve the issue, start the game, save, and then turn it off. Press the ‘+’ button that shows up when you hover over the Dreamlight Valley icon on your Switch home screen. This opens a menu that will give you the Software Update option. Click it and this should update the game for you.

How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on Sony Playstation 4 & Playstation 5

If the update for Dreamlight Valley does not show up on your Playstation, that means that the automatic updater failed. Try restarting your console, and that will make the updater recheck for updates, and the Dreamlight Valley update should start automatically.

How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox X/S & Xbox One

If Dreamlight Valley does not update automatically on your Xbox console, then you can try making the updater recheck by restarting the console. When it powers up, the updater should automatically start applying the new Dreamlight Valley update.

How to update Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox Game Pass

For the Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft PC Game Pass, the update should be applied automatically. However, if for some reason it doesn’t work, you can first try restarting your PC or Xbox. Then, scroll down on the Game Pass launcher and find the Manage Installs section and click it. Have it search for updates, and this should find and employ the update for Disney Dreamlight Valley automatically.