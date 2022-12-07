All Disney Dreamlight Valley codes and how to redeem them

Disney Dreamlight Valley has given its players plenty to celebrate after Gameloft provided the first of what should be many redeemable codes. Since the game is still in early access, additions such as this aren’t unexpected as the developers continue to tinker with what has been a successful formula so far. With that said, here are all the Disney Dreamlight Valley codes currently available in the game.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley codes — active

At the time of writing, there is only one active code in the game. You can enter the following string of letters to redeem it:

GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM

This code was given in a promotional photo that the developers released during the game’s Halloween event. The image in question depicts a character wearing a plague doctor costume with a bunch of Halloween decorations surrounding them. The particular code can be located on the top left side of the bench’s backrest.

Using this code in the game will give you a unique Mysterious Golden Potato item that seems valuable at first. Unfortunately, the purpose of this object is currently unknown as you won’t be able to cook with it, sell it, or even consume it. It’s safe to assume, though, that this item’s purpose will eventually be revealed to the community. For now, you can simply stuff it into one of your storage boxes until that time comes.

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can redeem codes in the game through the following steps:

Start up Disney Dreamlight Valley. Head to the in-game settings and select the Help category on the menu. Enter the code provided on the field that says “Redemption code”. Press the Claim button.

You will then be able to fully enjoy the freebies that Gameloft has generously provided to its players.