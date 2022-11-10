How to upgrade God of War Ragnarok PS4 version to PS5 version

God of War Ragnarok releases at a time when many console gamers are still transitioning from last-generation hardware to the next generation of consoles. In this case, God of War fans have had the choice to buy the newest entry in the franchise on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Don’t worry if you bought a PS4 copy and regret doing so. If you purchased a PS4 copy and would like to make an upgrade to the PS5 version, here’s what you need to do to get that set up.

Steps for upgrading God of War Ragnarok PS4 to the PS5 version

For those who currently have the PS4 version of the game, there aren’t too many steps to upgrade to the PS5 version of God of War Ragnarok. The process for upgrading physical and digital editions of the game is nearly identical, though there’s one additional step for physical game owners. If you own a physical copy, you will first need to make sure that the disc is inserted into the console’s disc drive.

Both physical and digital version owners will then want to open the PlayStation Store app. Once this is open, type in God of War Ragnarok in the search bar to arrive at the game’s listing. On this page, you should see an option to Upgrade for $9.99. If you are okay with paying for this upgrade, proceed to purchase and then download the game.

After this has been done, you are ready to start playing the PS5 version of God of War Ragnarok. You may still need to select which of these versions you would like to boot up when opening up the game. Additionally, at any point, if you would like to switch back to the PS4 version, this is still an option and can be done on the game’s listing on the PlayStation Store.