How to use a Glaive in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

With the long-awaited release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes several new additions to the game. One of which is the new weapon archetype the Glaive. Being unlike anything we have ever seen in the Destiny franchise, the Glaive is a magical combination of a melee weapon, a ranged weapon, and a shield. Having so many different combat mechanics attached to it, the Glaive can be a bit confusing to wield and fight with. In this guide, we will cover how to use the Glaive against Savathuns Lucent Brood.

Combat styles

The Glaive has three main combat styles. Melee, ranged, and defense. Let’s start with the easy one, meleeing. While wielding the Glaive, close the distance and get up close and personal to melee any and all targets within your field of view. Just like normal meleeing, click your melee button or key to slice and dice with the Glaive. While meleeing, you will do more damage, strike faster, and charge the Glaives shield.

Speaking of shields, the next mechanic of the Glaive is its shield. On the Glaives reticle, you will notice a half-circle-shaped bar that will charge as you do damage with the Glaive. This is how you charge the Glaives defensive shield. To use your shield, simply “aim down sights” with the Glaive to activate the shield. Whilst holding your shield up, you will take massively decreased damage, making it the perfect tool to get close or revive fallen teammates.

The last mechanic of the Glaive is the ranged firing mode. To use this mode, simply shoot the weapon to send out a projectile that does damage on impact. These projectiles have a travel time, so be sure to track your target and predict their movements. Doing damage with the ranged projectile will also charge your Glaives shield, so it is a smart weapon to use in higher difficulty content.