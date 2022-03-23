Ghostwire: Tokyo will have you sneaking around the city, and you’ll want to remain wary of the many Visitors wandering the streets. You can try getting the jump on them using your Spectral Vision, which is an ability you unlock as you progress through the story and further sync with KK. The ability has multiple uses beyond merely searching your immediate area, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to use Spectral Vision in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The standard use for Spectral Vision is to highlight key items in your immediate vicinity in Ghostwire. You can use it by clicking the square button on your PlayStation controller, bringing Akito’s hand out as he drops an orange line to the ground. All nearby key items will light up, such as enemies, side quests, spirits, food, or even waypoints of where you need to go for your highlight story or side missions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

An alternative use of it when standing next to a cat or dog is to read their thoughts. Whenever you’re near a dog, you’ll want to use Spectral Vision so you can see the option to feed them if you have any dog food on you.

We highly recommend using Spectral Vision when Akito senses a Visitor nearby or if you want to track down all of the lost spirits in Ghostwire. This ability can make locating all of the more hidden ones easier. You can also upgrade your Spectral Vision in the Abilities tab for your Skills.