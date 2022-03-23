The bow in Ghostwire: Tokyo is the only physical weapon you’ll be able to handle, and you can use it if you’re ever separated from KK, along with Talisman. It’s a silent weapon that we highly recommend using while in stealth, but you don’t want to be too quick on the draw with it. This guide details what you need to know about how to use the bow in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The bow unlocks as you steadily make your way through the game and becomes available after visiting KK’s safehouse after leaving the hospital in chapter one. You can only use the bow if you have any arrows on you. If you do not have any arrows, you can typically find them hidden around on the ground in story missions, but if you’re wandering around the game, you’ll want to find the closest market to purchase them. You can buy them from any market after unlocking the bow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bow is a silent weapon that makes it so you can effectively eliminate Visitors without being heard by others around you. However, when hitting a Visitor, it does alert the one you hit to your location. Before firing the bow, you’ll want to hold down your attack button to charge it up. Once fully charged, then you’ll want to release it to use it against your enemies. A fully charged bow is the most effective attack you can use with your bow, especially if you make it a headshot. It’s important to note that gravity does come into effect in Ghostwire, so you’ll need to lead your shots when following a target.