How to use the Grapple Glove to catch a zipline while airborne in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 6 certainly has some absurd challenges, but one isn’t quite as strange as the task of using a Grapple Glove to catch a zipline while airborne. Not only is this quest highly detailed in its requirements, but ziplines aren’t the easiest to discover in Chapter 3 Season 3. Luckily, there are a few locations that are perfect for pulling this off. Here’s how to complete this complex quest of using the Grapple Glove to catch a zipline while airborne in Fortnite and earn its XP reward.

Where to use the Grapple Glove to catch a zipline in Fortnite

The biggest hurdle in this challenge will be to find a Grapple Glove that is relatively close to a zipline. So, we recommend either collecting the Grapple Glove that is set east of The Daily Bugle or the glove located on the north side of Rocky Reels (as marked below). From there, those who have picked up their Grapple Glove near The Daily Bugle can find ziplines on the northern end of the named location, as the closest ziplines for players in Rocky Reels can be found at the cliffs north of Chonker’s Speedway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once at one of these locations, you should look to swing onto a nearby structure with your respective shooting button until you are high enough to be directly above a zipline. You can then fall until the game prompts you to interact with the zipline, ultimately allowing you to finish the quest and gain an additional 15,000 XP. Week 6 also offers six other challenges for players to inch closer to their next Battle Pass reward. These include more challenging tasks like earning enough gold to purchase an Exotic weapon from a character and breaking open Reality Seed Pods.