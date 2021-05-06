How to use the launcher from the Guardian Tower in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to use the launchers at the Guardian Towers. It is not a particularly difficult challenge, once you know where to go and what to do. There are six Guardian Towers in total that have launchers. The Spire in the middle of the map does not, so you can avoid this traditionally busy region.

The easiest way to get to the launcher is to simply drop onto the top of the Guardian Tower directly from the Battle Bus. If you can’t quite manage that, all the Guardian Towers have a spiral staircase that runs around the outside to the top.

Image via Gamepur

If you take that route, you need to be careful. The towers are protected by powerful NPC enemies with plenty of shields. These enemies can also teleport, so pinning them down is hard to do. You can either take them out and then head to the top, or you can just run past them if you wish.

You need to use three launchers in total to finish this challenge, but they do not all need to be in the same match. For safety’s sake, we would suggest going to a different location each time rather than trying to repeat the same launcher. This method never really works for Fortnite challenges, and we don’t expect it to work this time either.

You can find the rest of the Week 8 challenge and epic quests below:

