how-to-use-the-radio-in-farming-simulator-22

While playing Farming Simulator 22, you’ll be spending a long time in the cabs of various farm machinery. It’s a lonely job, but if you want to make a success of farming, you’ve got to put in the hours. However, just because you’re stuck in a cab by yourself doesn’t mean you can’t keep yourself entertained with some tunes. However, it’s not exactly clear how you turn the radio on, let alone change the station. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you master the radio and find your favorite Farming Simulator songs.

Press both shoulder buttons

We didn’t find the button to toggle the radio on for about three hours, by which point we were incredibly bored of our own company while driving down long stretches of road with nothing but the honking of the traffic behind us to keep us company. On PS4 and PS5, you need to press L1 and R1, then press up on the D-pad to turn the radio on. You’ll need to hold L1 and R1 and press another direction button to change between the available radio stations after that or press up again to turn the radio off.

This will differ for each platform and is likely simpler on PC, where you can dedicate an entire button to the radio. We recommend listening to the country radio station because it had the songs we enjoyed most out of all the others, including a hardcore trance station and a classical station.