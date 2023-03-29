how-to-visit-cherry-blossom-tree-displays-in-fortnite-chapter-4-season-2

Fortnite’s Easter Event 2023 is upon us, altering the map for Chapter 4 Season 2 by adding a slew of new items to explore and discover. It also adds a selection of new quests to complete. This guide explains how to visit Cherry Blossom Tree Displays so you don’t get stuck completing a quest while searching the map for the right spot to stand in.

How to find and visit Cherry Blossom Tree Displays

To find Cherry Blossom Tree Displays, you need to visit the locations marked on the map by the associated Easter Event 2023 quest and stand directly in front of the cherry blossom trees. This quest is deliberately misleading because you can’t simply mark an area on the map, dash to it, and then dash away from it. You have to explore each location until you find the massive cherry tree covered in pink cherry blossom and stand in front of it.

For example, the Cherry Blossom Tree Display in Anvil Square isn’t where the map marker for the Easter Event 2023 quest shows it to be. It’s up on one of the walkways near the Capture Point. The quest will only register that you’ve visited one of these displays when you walk up to the Cherry Blossom Tree Display and look up at the tree.

If you’re trying to complete any quest associated with these cherry blossom trees, take your time and choose a set of trees that are close together. The map is split into two with the associated quest. We chose to find and look at the three Cherry Blossom Tree displays on the lefthand side of the map, but you could just as easily do the same on the right-hand side. Choose the side that you’re most familiar with, and you’ll find this quest is a doddle.

Fortnite’s Easter Event 2023 is only live from March 29 to April 11. You’ll need to jump into matches and find these trees within that time frame if you want to be in with a chance of completing the time-limited quests and earning some exclusive gear. There’s no telling if it’ll be available once this year’s event has concluded.