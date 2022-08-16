How to visit Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite

Fortnite’s battle royale map may be filled with Kamehameha Mythics and Nimbus Clouds at the moment, but it won’t be the only place players can get their fix of Dragon Ball content. The crossover event is even delivering Dragon Ball Adventure Island, a separate map where players can jump into mini-games, visit memorable locations, and complete challenges. Here’s when and where you can find Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite.

Where to find Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite

Dragon Ball Adventure Island is a Epic Games-developed Creative mode map will allow players to explore notable areas of the series, such as Kami’s Palace, Goku’s House, and the Room of Spirit & Time. However, despite being a part of the event’s reveal trailer, the map is not slated to launch until August 19. Once it goes live, island visitors can partake in racing and cooking activities as well as PvP battles inside of the World Tournament arena.

Epic has also hinted that some of the upcoming Dragon Ball Power Unleashed challenges will need to be completed at Dragon Ball Adventure Island. At the time of writing, the island’s challenges have yet to be officially revealed, though they will be crucial for those who want to collect all of the Power Unleashed rewards. This is because the quests can be completed to raise your Power Level and unlock cosmetics, such as the Dragon Radar Back Bling and Charging Up Emote.

Additionally, this isn’t the only Dragon Ball Creative Map that will be active during the event. The game is currently hosting a Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival, a map featuring digital television screens for players to watch six different episodes of the series at no cost.