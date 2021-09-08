How to warn characters of impending doom in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is coming to an end, but not before the final few challenges need to be completed. One of them will be to warn characters of impending doom, as some serious destruction is about to hit the island.

It’s a pretty easy challenge, as all players need to do is visit any three characters and select the speech bubble option when interacting with them. This will start up the conversation where you warn them about what will soon be happening on the island.

You can find a full list of all NPCs on the island, and their locations, below.

All NPC locations

#1 – Abstrackt – Can be found in Retail Row

#2 – Human Bill – Steamy Stacks

#3 – Guggimon – Lockie’s Lighthouse

#4 – Sunny, can be found on the Pier at Believer Beach

#5 – Bunker Jonsey – to the southwest of Misty Meadows in the log cabin nearest the mountain

#6 – Bushranger – can be found at the river beside Risky Reels

#7 – Dreamflower – can be found at Flopper Pond, southeast of Believer Beach

#8 – Joey – can be found in Dirty Docks

#9 – Hayseed – Steel Farm

#10 – Marigold – Lazy Lake

#11 – Maven – Dinky Dish

#12 – Rick Sanchez – Definate Dish

#13 – Riot – can be found at the Steel Bridge

#14 – Rook – Dockside Dish

#15 – Special Forces – Catty Corner, near the secret underground bunker

#16 – Swamp Stalker – Slurpy Swamp

#17 – Doctor Sloane – underground Corny Complex

#18 – Zyg and Choppy – They wander the map, but as of Week 7 can be found in the center, on the west and southwest side of the Aftermath

#19 – Kymera – can be found near Coral Castle

#20 – Clark Kent – can be found at The Orchard

#21 – Batman – can be found at Dirty Docks

#22 – Beast Boy – can be found at the covered Primal bridge in Weeping Woods

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 14 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP

Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP

Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP

Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP

Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP

Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP

Week 14 Epic Quests