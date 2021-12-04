How to watch the Game Awards 2021 and what you should expect

The Game Awards are back for 2021, and so is a live audience for the first time since the pandemic began. However, not all of us are lucky enough to get invited to this prestigious night, so how can we watch it? Thankfully, we’ve got those details for you.

When do The Game Awards start?

The Game Awards will kick off with a 30-minute pre-show which will start at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, December 9th, 2021. Then, the main show will get started at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET. Yet, if you happen to be watching from UK or Australia, then you’re looking at Friday, December 10th at 1:00 am GMT / 11:00 am AEST.

Where to Watch The Game Awards?

The main live stream for The Game Awards will be on its official Youtube and Twitch. The stream will also be broadcast on a variety of gaming sites and will be co-streamed by many streamers on Twitch. To find out which of your favorite personalities will be streaming the show, head over to their pages before the pre-show begins, and make sure you open up the official stream as a backup, so you don’t miss anything.

What to Expect?

Like every year, The Game Awards are hosted by its creator Geoff Keighley and will feature The Game Awards Orchestra. Yet, every year Keighley manages to make the show bigger and better, and from what we’ve heard, this year is no different.

On just this one night, Keighley has stated they will show off content from “40 to 50 games” and will also feature new announcements that number “probably in the double digits.” On top of that, there will be appearances by former Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aimé, the star of Shang Chi Simu Liu, and the breathtaking Keanu Reeves. But, if guest presenters aren’t your thing, there will also be musical performances by Sting and Imagine Dragons. Lastly, there have also been rumors of playable game demos, which could release after the show.