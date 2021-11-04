How to wear custom patterns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

With the last free update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players now have access to the Custom Design Portal whenever they want it and can create or download new designs for their villager whenever they want. Now that you have access to this stuff, you should probably learn how to take advantage of it. Here is how to wear custom patterns after the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.0 update.

Wearing custom patterns is incredibly simple in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. First, find a design you like in the Custom Designs app. On the Custom Designs side, you have images in a square that can be used as shirt decals or face paint on your villager. On the Pro Design side, these are clothes that have been colored to look like something that someone made. You can always find more on the Custom Designs portal or create something new for yourself. When you find something you like, just select it and save it to a slot in your app.

Now to wear that design, open up your app and select the pattern, and press Wear. As stated above, Custom Designs are mostly made for flags or displaying on an easel, so if you are looking for face paint, be sure to do some careful searching on the portal. Mostly these designs look good on your shirt. The same thing goes for Pro Designs, just press R to switch over to them. Press Wear, and your villager will automatically change into that dress or shirt.