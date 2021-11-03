How to win at Tile Drive in Crab Game

Unlike many of Crab Game’s minigames, Tile Drive is a team-based game-type that splits players up into four teams, each represented by a different color. Every time you step on a tile, that tile changes to your team’s color, and is added to your tile tally. However, if an opposing team steps on your tile, their tally goes up while yours goes down. Suffice to say, it’s pretty hectic; most matches devolve into undistilled chaos, but this guide will give you some tips on how to be a little methodical in this mad mode.

Firstly, you’re going to want to take note of which team color you are. Since the game is in first-person, you might not notice at first, but simply observe which color tiles turn when you step over them to find this out.

It’s best to run in straight lines in this mode. Use the shift key to sprint across the map, and travel up and down rows of tiles. Try to avoid areas that your teammates have pretty well-covered, as to maximize your team’s coverage on the map. If you notice much of your team is concentrated around the same spot, we’d recommend using Crab Game’s voice chat feature to kindly ask that they spread out. Since Tile Drive is a team game, it’s generally a good idea to communicate with your teammates throughout a match.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tile Drive maps don’t just have tiles on the ground, but also on walls. In the screenshot shown above, you’ll see that the map “Splat” has elevated areas with tiles close to each other. Take careful note of these areas, and try to cover them as much as you can. Areas like these are great ways to quickly rack up tiles.