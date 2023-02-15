With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s second season, Infected has been brought back from the dead. This is a mode that players from past entries have loved, and seeing it return here is very appreciated. That said, here is how to win Infected in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to play Infected in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

At the start of a game of Infected, everyone will be on the same team and have the same loadout. This is to keep the game as fair as possible and also works to add to the survival nature of the mode. After 15 seconds a random player is turned into the first Infected. For the beginning, they get to keep the shotgun loadout everyone else has, but after getting the first kill, they are forced into a Combat Knife and Throwing Knife loadout.

The Infected teams job is to infect all survivor players and make them join their team. The surviving team will keep fighting off the Infected hoping for the time limit to run out. The game starts a 2:30 time limit, but every time a Survivor is turned, 30 seconds is added to the clock.

Essentially, the big focus is here is on surviving or hunting the Survivors more than it is winning and losing. Survivors will often hold down defensive areas together as the Infected continually run up and try and get them. When you are Infected, the best weapon in your limited arsenal is the Throwing Knife. This is your only source of ranged kills, so always start an attack with one of these. Even if you miss, you can sometimes get it to bounce into an enemy.

Teamwork is the name of the game as a Survivor. You don’t want to be on your own, as you will quickly be swarmed in no time. You can try to find a hiding place where no one will see you, but given that Infected can ping and reveal your location, good luck finding a decent spot. Just fight as long as you can and if you see a lane to run away in, take it fast.