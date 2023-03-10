How to win the arcade game in Frenzy Fields or Slappy Shores in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has started off the season with the Syndicate questline, tasking players to interact with strange objects through the revamped map. For instance, its first quest will challenge you with finding an arcade game machine in one of two locations and then mastering its puzzle. Here’s how to use and win the arcade game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to find the arcade game in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Syndicate quest

To get started in this challenge, players must either find an arcade machine in Slappy Shores or Frenzy Fields. As pictured below, Frenzy Fields will have the machines in the barns at the center of the POI and at the house to the west. Meanwhile, you can discover more machines at the house north of Slappy Shores’ bridge or inside its gas station to the north.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to play and win the arcade game in the Fortnite Syndicate quest

Oddly enough, the rules for the arcade game will not appear until shortly after interacting with the machine. You can win the game by first hacking the machine with your respective reload button and then using the menu of arrows to move the green circle to the purple “X.” However, if you hit any of the white spaces on its board, you will need to start the game all over again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: All new POIs and locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Upon winning the game, you will be rewarded 15,000 XP and the next stage in the Syndicate questline: Drive a Rogue Bike at Drift Ridge, Fallow Fuel, and Neon Bay Bridge. You’ll certainly want to finish this string of quests if you are a Battle Pass owner. The season’s pass features 14 different skins, including an Attack on Titan Eren Yeager crossover outfit.