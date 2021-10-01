How to work for BitLife in BitLife

It might seem weird to do this, but you have the chance to work for BitLife while playing BitLife. The team has a tiny easter egg where if you earn the correct skills, any of the characters you roll in the game can work for the BitLife team. While nothing your character does directly changes the game, it’s a fun thing to do. It would be best if you had the proper education to work for them, though.

The first thing you need to do is to make sure your character is living in Miami. They can start there, or you can move there after a few years. Regardless, Miami will be the destination you want to seek after you earn your degree.

To meet the qualifications to work at BitLife, you need to enroll in computer science at the university level and enroll in college. Shortly after high school, you can do this and choose to pay for it all with cash, take on student loans, or try your luck with scholarships. If your character has a high enough smarts stat, they should apply for a scholarship and avoid any payments.

After you complete the four years of university, go to the job section to see what is available. You’re looking to apply for the position called Jr. App Developer. Click on it, and then double-check to make sure BitLife is offering the job. If it’s not, disregard it, look through the list, or wait another year to try again. The BitLife team won’t always offer the job, so don’t immediately accept the first Jr. App Developer role. You may need to hit the ‘age up’ button several times before it appears.

With the computer science degree, you should be able to join the team. So make sure to work hard every year and move up the BitLife career chain.