Can you catch a shiny Ditto in Pokémon Go? – September 1, 2021

The Kanto Tour event in Pokémon Go gave a significant spotlight to the first 150 Pokémon introduced to the series, celebrating the first batch of games in the franchise. The event was a way to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, giving players a chance to capture all of these Pokémon and releasing all of the shiny versions of these Pokémon. That includes Ditto, but Ditto was a special case for the event where it was only available for the Special Research reward. So how does catching a shiny Ditto work now?

Previously, after the Kanto Tour event, a shiny Ditto was unavailable for you to capture in the wild. Even if a shiny Pokémon turned out to be a Ditto, that Ditto would not be shiny. It would be the standard version. After September 2021, things are going to be working a little differently.

There is now a chance for players to capture a shiny Ditto out in the wild. Players have a high chance of capturing a shiny Ditto when disguised as a standard Pokémon that you catch in the wild. However, a shiny Pokémon that can transform into Ditto will not transform into one. Only standard versions will become Ditto. Similar to the other common Pokémon in the mobile game, there’s a one in 450 chance of a Pokémon being shiny.

The chances are low, and the odds are stacked against everyone, but capturing more Pokémon and hunting for the specific Pokémon Ditto can become is important. Dittos’ transformations rotate out pretty often, too.