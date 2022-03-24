Our two main characters in Ghostwire: Tokyo, Akito and KK, are sharing the same body. Akito controls a majority of the functions, whereas KK supplies the unique ethereal weaving powers. As they progress through their journey in Ghostwire, the two will slowly learn how to work together, and you’ll unlock the ability to Wire In. Here’s what you need to know about how Wire In works in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The Wire In ability is an attack that you can activate only if Akito’s resonance with KK is at the maximum. You’ll be able to see the amount of resonance you have with these two on the bottom-right of your screen, alongside your health bar. When you’re ready to use the ability, click the left and right analog sticks at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first activate the ability, a powerful shockwave is sent out from your center hitting any nearby Visitor. The weaker foes will be destroyed, but any of the stronger foes will merely be stunned, giving you a few seconds to attack their cores and immediately take them out. Not every foe will fall, but while using the Wire In ability, it becomes easier for your Weaving attacks to expose an enemy’s core, giving you the chance to hit multiple targets. You’ll want to use this ability sparingly, primarily when fighting multiple enemies at the same time.