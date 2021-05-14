Is Altaria good in Pokémon Go?

There are several ways a Pokémon can be considered good in Pokémon Go. They might be a solid defensive Pokémon but have low CP value, making them an ideal choice for the Great League, but you’d never use them in the Master League. The same goes for PvE raids, a Pokémon could have a high CP and be great with raids, but there are better choices for you to pick in PvP battles. It all varies. For Altaria, while they’re not an incredibly strong Pokémon, they’re outstanding in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Altaria is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon. It is weak to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant to Ground, Grass, Fire, Fighting, Bug, and Water-type attacks. With it being fragile to Ice-type attacks, you want a Pokémon that can counter this, such as a Fighting, Fire, Rock, or Steel-type Pokémon or one that can use these attacks.

When you use Altaria in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,004 with an attack of 123, a defense of 170, and a stamina of 154. If you’re using it in PvE, it has an attack of 141, a defense of 201, and a stamina of 181. We highly recommend using Altaria for a PvP format, specifically in the Great or Ultra League competitions.

What makes Altaria exceptionally good is its defensive stat. When competing in the Great League, it can’t use the highest stat it can earn, but at 153, it’s strong enough to withstand many of the other Pokémon in this category. The high defense value makes it a worthwhile choice as your lead Pokémon or as the final one in your roster.

Another thing that makes Altaria great to use is its moveset. The best fast move it can learn is dragon breath, a fast attack that generates energy pretty quickly. Following Altaria’s Community Day, it’s capable of learning the charged move moonblast, a Fairy-type move that can destroy an opponent. Given how much defense Altaria has, it has plenty of time to charge this move unless it’s fighting an Ice-type.

Overall, Altaria is a superb choice for you to use in the Great or Ultra League. While it does favor the Great League, it’s good in both categories. You can’t go wrong for choosing this Pokémon, and we highly recommend any trainer keen on competing in the Great League to have one or two available.