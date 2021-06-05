Is Garchomp good in Pokémon Go?

Because there are so many Pokémon for you to consider when creating a Pokémon Go team, the options are overwhelming. When you reach the higher ranks in the game, you start to notice a few trends and best complement one another. Garchomp is a Pokémon you’re going to see in plenty of teams regularly, and it’s understandable why you would. It’s potent and can battle against many of the legendary Pokémon that are normally hard to acquire. Following Gibble’s community day, Garchomp has become even more powerful. With the addition of earth power to its charged move choices, we cannot help but recommend this Pokémon even more for the Master League or anyone competing at the level 50 competitions. We’ve also listed out the best moveset to teach Garchomp.

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. It will be against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant to Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock-type attacks.

When you use Garchomp in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 3,962, an attack of 218, a defense of 164, and a stamina of 200. When you use it in PvE raids, it has an attack of 261, a defense of 193, and a stamina of 239. Because of its higher CP, you don’t want to use it in the Great or Ultra. You primarily want to use Garchomp in the Master League, which can be a little bit intimidating, but it’s a fierce competitor.

Garchomp was already a fierce competitor in the Master League. It had a competent moveset, and was a suitable match for several Master League meta choices, such as Melmetal, Excadrill, Snorlax, Regirock, Metagross, Zekrom, Ho-Oh, and several others. By adding earth power to its moveset on its Community Day, Garchomp becomes a much more powerful adversary that makes him difficult to ignore. It’s capable of dealing quite a bit more damage, and becomes one of the top Pokémon in that league, especially upon giving him XL candy to reach level 50.

You want to optimize on his moveset with the recent buff of dragon tail. Although mud shot provides a slightly higher energy generation each time you use it, dragon tail’s overall damage output is far superior, allowing Garchomp to use Ground-type charged moves, such as sand tomb and earth power. Argubly, you could swap out sand tomb for the Dragon-type charged move outrage, but when you place Garchomp in a group setting, sand tomb can easily bait out an opponent’s shields, opening up the chance for earth power to devastate them. It will vary on how you want to use this Pokémon, but we believe sand tomb and earth power is a powerful combination.

When it comes to the raids, Garchomp is capable of being used in a variety of battles. It will become instrumental in capturing some of the harder-to-beat legendary Pokémon, allowing you to expand your collection.

Garchomp is a good Pokémon that was just made better with its Community Day exclusive move. Earth power is an exceptional option that we highly recommend no one ignores. It makes purchasing the Just a Nibble research day ticket even better.