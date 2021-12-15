Is Genshin Impact down? How to check Genshin Impact’s server status

Genshin Impact continues to be a phenomenon in the gaming world, most recently winning the Best Mobile Game award at the 2021 Game Awards in what can aptly be described as an Adele Dazeem moment. If you are one of the many players around the world who log in regularly to get their dailies, you are aware that despite only having an optional co-op mode, Genshin Impact requires a persistent internet connection to run. When its servers are down, Genshin Impact is not playable, even solo. Luckily, there are easy ways to figure out why Genshin Impact may be down, and how long the outage will last.

The first thing to check off the list is the official Genshin Impact Twitter account. Developer MiHoYo posts regular updates for the game there, and if there is any scheduled downtime or server outage, it should be mentioned there. If you see nothing of the sort, you can check one of the unofficial Genshin Impact server status pages, like the one on Services Down or Down Detector. Note, that these pages typically don’t have access to internal Genshin Impact server data, and are only basing their status updates on user-submitted reports. For that reason, they are not the most reliable sources.

In any case, if Genshin Impact is down you can rest assured that won’t last long. MiHoYo are usually quick to remedy any issues with the game, so you can expect the Genshin Impact servers to be running again shortly. If that doesn’t seem to be happening, it would be worth checking if the network problem may be on your side.