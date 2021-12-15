What is the best build for Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact?

Arataki Itto is a new 5-star Geo Claymore character who primarily functions as a main DPS. However, building this character is a rather unique challenge, due to how his scalings work. While most DPS characters want to stack high amounts of Attack, Itto wants to stack a high amount of DEF.

This is similar to how DPS Noelle is built at Constellation 6. At Constellation 6, Noelle converts half of her total DEF into ATK, increasing her damage output significantly. Itto functions in a similar way, converting a significant amount of his DEF into raw damage. Therefore, his build will function a bit differently than most other characters.

Here are a couple of different builds for Arataki Itto.

Best weapons for Arataki Itto

For those who can spend, his best weapon is easily the Redhorn Stonethresher, his trademark weapon. The weapon increases a character’s Crit DMG by over 80%, and also increases his DEF by 28%. If that weren’t enough, a character’s Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 40% of his DEF. This is perfect for Arataki Itto for those who are heavy spenders.

Light spenders can look to another great 4-star alternative, the Serpent Spine. This weapon increases a character’s Crit Rate, and also increases a character’s DMG based on how long they spend on-field. This is a good alternative for those who cannot spend that much to get the Redhorn Stonethresher but can still spend some money. This weapon is buyable through the Battle Pass, which costs $10.

For free-to-play players, you can use the Whiteblind. The Whiteblind increases your DEF and increases your ATK and DEF on-hit. It’s not his best weapon, but still a great alternative for those who have Arataki Itto but cannot spend any more money for his other weapons.

Best artifacts for Arataki Itto

Arataki Itto generally will only work with one artifact set. This is the Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set, which specifically boosts DEF% and Geo DMG% through its effects. Aim for these substats:

Crit DMG: Crit DMG is his best substat here, as he passively gains Crit Rate through his ascensions.

Crit Rate: You will still need to build some Crit Rate. Generally, you will want at least 60%-70% Crit Rate, and double the amount of Crit DMG.

DEF%: ATK is less desirable on Itto due to how his kit works. DEF% will increase his damage output more.

Energy Recharge: Itto has an expensive Elemental Burst, making it somewhat difficult to reliably charge up every rotation. Some Energy Recharge can help with this.

It’s not recommended to use an alternative set for Itto. His kit is restrictive, and only really works if you build DEF%. As a result, you really want to exclusively farm for this set.

Best team for Arataki Itto

Arataki Itto’s best team will be a full or heavy Geo team. Unfortunately, many of his best supports and sub-DPS characters are expensive. Zhongli and Albedo, for example, are 5-star units that work well with him. But as 5-star units, they are not easy to obtain and therefore not accessible for many players.

Gorou is his best support, as he increases DEF% and Geo DMG% for the team. As a result, most of the time, you will want to slot in Gorou. Here are some of his best teams: