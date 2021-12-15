Is League of Legends down? How to check Riot’s server status

If the servers encounter issues in League of Legends, you might have some trouble accessing the game. You’ll want to check to see if things are going badly on your side or if there’s a problem with the Riot servers. This guide covers how to tell if League of Legends is down and how to check Riot’s server status to see if the game is working correctly.

A good way to check the server status of League of Legends is to go directly to the source and check out the Riot Games Service page. From here, you’ll be able to see if there are any present issues with League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, or any other Riot games connected to the company’s server. Of course, you’ll want to check this out first to see any issues, but you still need to dig deeper, especially if you still cannot connect to the game.

Another good way to check the server status of League of Legends is to check out the down detector website and see if other players are also encountering issues. If you see a significant uptick in the last 24-hours, you can expect the servers are struggling, and there’s a problem on Riot’s end.

The final thing you want to do is investigate the Riot support twitter page. While this is useful, the Riot Support page seldom posts anything in a timely fashion, so you want to use this as your final resort, but it does direct you to the Riot Support page, which can prove more helpful.

If you’re experiencing problems with the League of Legends servers, we highly recommend taking a step back from the game and playing something else until these issues are resolved.