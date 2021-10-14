Is NHL 22 cross platform/crossplay?

NHL 22 is the first game in the series to come to next-gen consoles, though it isn’t a next-gen exclusive. It’s available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. That’s a fair amount of systems to release on. As such, you might be wondering if NHL 22 offers crossplay between platforms — especially because crossplay has started to become a feature growing in popularity.

Unfortunately, NHL 22 does not offer crossplay, so Xbox players won’t be able to play with their PlayStation friends. Even more disappointingly, the game also isn’t cross-gen; if you’re not lucky enough to own a next-gen console but want to play with a friend who’s managed to snag one, you won’t be able to.

It’s important to note that owning the X-Factor edition of the game on PS5 gives you access to a PS4 copy as well. You can technically play with your friends on PS4 even if you own a PS5, but you’ll only be able to do so if you’re playing the PS4 version. The Smart Delivery feature for Xbox Series X/S players means a backwards compatible version cannot be installed, so playing a last-gen version of NHL 22 on a newer console is exclusive to PS5.