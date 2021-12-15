Is PlayStation Network down? How to check PlayStation Network’s server status

The PlayStation Network is an integral part of the PlayStation ecosystem. It’s the path through which all online interactions must pass, whether that’s downloading games, playing them online, or checking your trophy list. When it’s down, there’s very little you can do on your PS4 and PS5, which is why we’ve put together this guide to help you check reliable sources and understand if there’s a problem.

Check the official status page

The best way to check if the PlayStation Network is down is by opening the official PlayStation Network server status page. This shows the status of all PlayStation Network services, including account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. If there’s an issue with any of these services, it will be displayed here.

If you notice that there are issues with the PlayStation Network and the server status page isn’t displaying them, it could signify a deeper problem. Check on social media platforms to see if other users are also experiencing issues. If they are, there’s a good chance that Sony cannot update the server status page to inform users.

For example, at the time of writing, there’s an issue with all services that use Amazon servers, causing downtime across multiple services. However, the PlayStation Network server status page didn’t reflect this despite users sharing their issues on Twitter.