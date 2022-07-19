Is PUBG down? How to check PUBG server status

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the most popular battle royale games available on the market. With that kind of popularity, server issues are bound to pop up every now and then. Whether it is connected to maintenance or server overload, problems are not necessarily common, but they do happen every now and then. If you are having problems getting into PUBG, here is how to check the server status.

How to check PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds server status

If you are being blocked off from getting onto PUBG’s servers, we first recommend checking the official Twitter support page for the game. This is where you can see the latest news on any upcoming live server maintenance and potential issues that may be popping up.

Additionally, you can also look at the Down Detector page and see if other users are reporting issues getting into the game as well. Here you can see the status of the game over the last 24 hours, which can give a good idea if the game has been having problems throughout the day, a common issue with very recent updates.

From there, we recommend looking at the specific server status of the platform you are playing on. Steam users will want to check SteamDB, while PlayStation and Xbox players will want to go to their console’s respective status pages. While most of the time that you have issues on these platforms, every game will be affected, there is potential for just PUBG to be having problems on that platform.

If you have checked all of the above locations and not found any indication that PUBG is having server problems, we first recommend restarting your internet router and console or PC. From there, get in touch with PUBG Support so they can help you try to get back into the game.