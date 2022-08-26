Is the Destiny 2 companion app down? How to check server status

Even when you can’t play Destiny 2, you might want to check up on information about your character and their gear. Perhaps you want to read the latest Destiny 2 news or chat with your Bungie friends about the next raid. All of that and more can be done through the Destiny 2 Companion App on your phone. However, as with all things that need the internet to operate, apps can be down for one reason or another. So before you panic and feel the need to have some strong words with your ISP, let’s see what steps you can take to check why the Destiny 2 app might be down.

How to check the status of the Destiny 2 Companion App

The status of the Destiny 2 Companion App is tied to the official Destiny 2 game servers. That means that the maintenance of the servers may affect the connectivity of the Companion App.

The regularly scheduled maintenance for Destiny 2 is normally on Tuesdays, but emergency maintenance can also happen from time to time. However, Bungie will usually announce all server maintenance on their social media, such as their BungieHelp Twitter account, so it’s helpful to give them a follow for that reason. Another useful way to check their server status is through their dedicated status page. There is also DownDetector, a third-party service that monitors the online status of various game servers.

If none of these show any disturbance in service, you can take several more steps to check if the problem might be on your side. For example, you could try restarting your phone or your phone’s wi-fi connection and see if that resolves the issue. Then, you can try re-verifying your login information, just in case. The app itself could be experiencing issues, so reinstalling it could help in some extreme cases. Hopefully, one of these solutions will help in getting you back on the Destiny 2 Companion App.